Badminton Asia Championships LIVE: PV Sindhu loses in semifinal; settles for Bronze — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog, Medal

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022!

PV Sindhu is the lone woman standing and she has a stiff challenge to conquer in the form of familiar foe and reigning World Champion Akane Yamaguchi for a place in the finals at Manila, Phillippines.

Interestingly, Sindhu put up a dominant show against her Tokyo bronze match opponent He Bingjiao in the quarters and now she needs to tame Yamaguchi, who she defeated at the quarters of the Olympics.

Follow for all live badminton updates:




