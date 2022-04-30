Badminton
Badminton Asia Championships LIVE: PV Sindhu loses in semifinal; settles for Bronze — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog, Medal
PV Sindhu will be on the quest to upgrade her medal colour as she takes on Akane Yamaguchi for a place in the finals of the Badminton Asia Championships. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022!
PV Sindhu is the lone woman standing and she has a stiff challenge to conquer in the form of familiar foe and reigning World Champion Akane Yamaguchi for a place in the finals at Manila, Phillippines.
Interestingly, Sindhu put up a dominant show against her Tokyo bronze match opponent He Bingjiao in the quarters and now she needs to tame Yamaguchi, who she defeated at the quarters of the Olympics.
Follow for all live badminton updates:
Live Updates
- 30 April 2022 6:51 AM GMT
Bronze for Sindhu!
This loss notwithstanding, Sindhu will return from Manila with a bronze medal around her neck. Not the result she or her fans would have hoped for especially after the kind of start she had in this contest, but Yamaguchi was just too good once she found her rhythm.
That's all then. Thank you for joining into our coverage of the Badminton Asian Championships 2022. See you next time, Have a good day!
- 30 April 2022 6:49 AM GMT
SINDHU LOSES!
Sindhu hits it long and she knows it. She walks out of the court even before the umpire announces it to be out. That's it. That's the end of the Indian campaign at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022.
PV Sindhu loses 13-21, 21-19, 21-16 in 1 hour and 6 minutes.
- 30 April 2022 6:47 AM GMT
5 MATCH POINTS, YAMAGUCHI!
A stunning smash from Akane Yamaguchi and she now has 5 match points at 20-15. How long can Sindhu deny?
- 30 April 2022 6:46 AM GMT
Sindhu loses a challenge!
The longest rally of the match and it ends with Sindhu hitting it long. She challenges, but to no avail. Sindhu trails 14-18. This is slipping away quickly from the Indian now.
- 30 April 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Sindhu trying to hang on
She is clearly on the backfoot, but Sindhu is trying to hang on this contest. She is giving it her all but trails 13-16 at the moment. Yamaguchi cannot afford to breathe easy.
- 30 April 2022 6:41 AM GMT
Wonderful phase of play
A beautiful rally which Yamaguchi seemed to have lost halfway in, but she recovers and stays in it. Sindhu, however, stays calm and draws an error from her opponent to pocket it. Sindhu trails 10-15.
- 30 April 2022 6:38 AM GMT
Yamaguchi in control
Time to change the sides and Yamaguchi has a comfortable 4-point lead at 7-11. This is the first time in this contest that Sindhu does not have the advantage at the mid-game break.
Can the former World Champion hit back? Or will Yamaguchi cruise through?
- 30 April 2022 6:37 AM GMT
Sindhu retains her challenge
Wonderful review this from PV Sindhu. Her shot was called long, but she felt otherwise. She is proven right by the barest of all margins. She trails 7-9.
- 30 April 2022 6:35 AM GMT
Yamaguchi loses a challenge
Sindhu's shot called in and Yamaguchi challenges. The Japanese star is proven wrong with the shot landing just on the backline. Just one challenge remaining for her in this match now. Sindhu trails 6-8 in the decider.
- 30 April 2022 6:28 AM GMT
Early lead for Yamaguchi
Akane Yamaguchi once again has an early 3-0 lead. Pressure building on Sindhu.