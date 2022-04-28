Badminton
Badminton Asia Championships, Day 3 LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth eyes quarters — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Indian shuttlers will hope to keep their medal chances alive and aim for a quarter-final spot at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022. Follow LIVE.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022!
After a bittersweet Day 2 where a lot of upsets and plenty of scares took place, Indian shuttlers will hope to keep their winning streak going.
In singles action, we will have Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth while in doubles, it'll be the men's duo of Satwik-Chirag and in mixed, it'll be the combination of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto who will feature in today's action.
Follow for all live updates:
Live Updates
- 28 April 2022 9:29 AM GMT
Srikanth slaps the shuttle fast to the other side of the net!
Srikanth covers up and levels at 8 ALL! Things look pretty heated here.
- 28 April 2022 9:23 AM GMT
Errors pile for Srikanth in Game 2 again...
Weng looks for corners and forces Kidambi into mistakes!
- 28 April 2022 9:18 AM GMT
Weng powers in and takes the first set after Srikanth makes a net error
Weng takes the first set after an intense fight from Srikanth.
Srikanth will have to pull his socks up in Game 2 and not let Weng get his way so much!
- 28 April 2022 9:15 AM GMT
Weng is building a lot of pressure here and has an overwhelming lead!
Srikanth is suddenly on the back foot as Weng powers in!
- 28 April 2022 9:07 AM GMT
Strong rallies from Srikanth as Weng pushes him around!
Kidambi Srikanth heads into the mid-game break at 11-10! Good show so far!
Quite the intense fight from both sides.
- 28 April 2022 9:02 AM GMT
Back to the Kidambi match, the former World No. 1 is jump-smashing away!
Kidambi Srikanth switches gears and gets more active and is hitting a lot of smashes to take the lead at 9-6! Let's gooo!
- 28 April 2022 9:01 AM GMT
Ishaan-Tanisha go down to the Malaysians
Sadly, Ishaan-Tanisha go down fighting to the Malaysians with a narrow scoreline, 21-18, 21-18
Come back stronger!
- 28 April 2022 8:59 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth is on the court!
Weng makes an early charge in the match and leads 5-2!