CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships, Day 3 LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth eyes quarters — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Indian shuttlers will hope to keep their medal chances alive and aim for a quarter-final spot at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022. Follow LIVE.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikant at 2021 HYLO Open
X

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikant in action at 2021 HYLO Open

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-28T15:01:15+05:30

Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022!

After a bittersweet Day 2 where a lot of upsets and plenty of scares took place, Indian shuttlers will hope to keep their winning streak going.

In singles action, we will have Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth while in doubles, it'll be the men's duo of Satwik-Chirag and in mixed, it'll be the combination of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto who will feature in today's action.

Follow for all live updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Kidambi Srikanth 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X