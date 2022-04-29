CWG Begin In
Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships, Quarter-finals LIVE: PV Sindhu enters semifinals, secures bronze — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag are just one win away from securing a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships but tough opponents await. Follow LIVE.

Satwik Chirag PV Sindhu quarterfinals Badminton Asia Championships blog
X

Satwik-Chirag and PV Sindhu will eye semi-finals at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 (Source: BAC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-29T14:59:04+05:30

Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022!

It's an exciting day of badminton ahead for Indians as we have two crucial matches lined up for the day as we try and get our hands on history.

First, PV Sindhu has set up a delicious re-match of her Tokyo bronze medal encounter against China's He Bingjiao.

Followed by that, in the doubles, the World No. 7 pair and the third-seeded duo of Satwik-Chirag will take on the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the fifth seeds for a place in the semi-finals.

Follow for all live updates:

Live Updates

