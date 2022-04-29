Badminton
Badminton Asia Championships, Quarter-finals LIVE: PV Sindhu enters semifinals, secures bronze — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag are just one win away from securing a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships but tough opponents await. Follow LIVE.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022!
It's an exciting day of badminton ahead for Indians as we have two crucial matches lined up for the day as we try and get our hands on history.
First, PV Sindhu has set up a delicious re-match of her Tokyo bronze medal encounter against China's He Bingjiao.
Followed by that, in the doubles, the World No. 7 pair and the third-seeded duo of Satwik-Chirag will take on the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the fifth seeds for a place in the semi-finals.
Follow for all live updates:
Live Updates
- 29 April 2022 9:28 AM GMT
What a mammoth win was this for PV Sindhu!
Emotions take over PV Sindhu as she wins the match point and crumbles to the floor, head bowed over and lets it all sink in!
What a show - she ensures He Bingjiao is kept at bay as she produced her Tokyo aggression to win here today.
Bronze medal secured, ahoy!
Beautiful start to the day.
- 29 April 2022 9:25 AM GMT
PV SINDHU WINS, WHAT A VICTORY!!!
PV SINDHU DEFEATS HE BINGJIAO IN SUCH GREAT FASHION AND SHE IS THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS!
Sindhu wins 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 and secures a bronze medal from the Badminton Asia Championships! Such a surreal win!
- 29 April 2022 9:18 AM GMT
Sindhu attacks with body smashes and we are closer to winning this!
He Bingjiao tries to force an error from Sindhu but she doesn't give in and moves up 18-15!!
- 29 April 2022 9:16 AM GMT
The score stands at 14-16 finally, we resume play
Sindhu also gets into the correction process, so much drama here at this stage of the match
- 29 April 2022 9:14 AM GMT
Confusion boiling with scores here...
The umpire seems to be confused with the score after the challenge with players disputing the scores...
- 29 April 2022 9:08 AM GMT
Sindhu smashes powerfully and she keeps the lead at 11-16!
Sindhu powers on, her screams getting louder by the minute!
- 29 April 2022 9:00 AM GMT
A massive cross-court smash from Sindhu here!
Sindhu takes the 11-5 lead in the mid-game break of the decider as she is putting a lot of pressure on Bingjiao who looks ruffled