Badminton Asia Championships, Day 2 LIVE: Lakshya Sen loses thriller — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

It's set to be an action-packed day of badminton with our star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, among others chiefly featuring in action at Manila, Philippines as they open their campaign at the Asia Championships.
- 27 April 2022 3:32 AM GMT
Li Shi Feng showed great form today, sheer bad luck for Lakshya Sen here
Lakshya Sen's chances at the BAC was favourable especially with Kento Momota also losing in the first round earlier today but unfortunately, Shi Feng showed more guts and got the win.
Beautiful comeback indeed from the Chinese at such a clutch point but Sen needs to work on these issues more ahead of the Thomas Cup next month.
- 27 April 2022 3:25 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen has an early fall and loses the match!
This was completely unexpected here, especially with Sen leading the decider for the better part.
Quite a crushing loss for Lakshya Sen who hasn't been able to impress since the England tour. He crashes out of the Badminton Asia Championships in the first round itself, 12-21, 21-10, 21-19 after a 56-minute battle.
Come back stronger, Sen!
- 27 April 2022 3:19 AM GMT
Shocking turn of events here as Li Shi Feng attacks and takes back to back points!
Li Shi Feng has match point here as he attacks and covers up the gap to get to match point.
Sheer nerves at this point. Lakshya lags at 19-20 in the decider!
- 27 April 2022 3:09 AM GMT
Lakshya is being deceptive with his stealthy smashes now!
Lakshya Sen takes a lead at 13-9 here and is being deceptive with the returns, taking Feng off-guard
- 27 April 2022 3:05 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen mixes up the pace and takes a 9-7 lead!
Some solid netplay here from Lakshya Sen now as he is mixing up the pace of his shots!
- 27 April 2022 2:55 AM GMT
Lakshya blunders at the net and Li Shi Feng capitalises on the game point to take Game 2!
A late surge from Sen in the second game wasn't enough as Li Shi Feng takes it 21-10.
We are into a decider now and Sen has to buck up!
- 27 April 2022 2:51 AM GMT
Lakshya fires a barrage of body smashes now!
Quite the glaring lead for Li Shi Feng but Lakshya is attacking now too and is going all-out with body attacks!
It is 9-16 on the board as Sen is trying to cover up!
- 27 April 2022 2:47 AM GMT
Into Game 2, Li Shi Feng attacks now!
Li Shi Feng comes into Game 2 with renewed momentum and Lakshya is suddenly on the back foot here.
Shi Feng takes an early lead and races to the mid-game interval at 11-3. Quite the gap to cover up for Sen!
- 27 April 2022 2:39 AM GMT
Li's return falls wide, Lakshya Sen bags the first game easily!
No signs of trouble yet for Lakshya Sen as he comfortably takes the first game, 21-12 in just 14 minutes!