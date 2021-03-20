All England Open 2021: PV Sindhu Badminton Semifinal Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, When & Where to Watch

PV Sindhu came back from one game down to beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the quarterfinal of the 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Friday. The reigning World Champion PV Sindhu will now face Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-finals.

Post her win, PV Sindhu spoke to BWF and said, "I was very focussed. I'm happy about reaching the semifinals, but it's not over yet. The Asian leg wasn't good for me. I was really focussed after that, and the training was good. Beating Mia in the Swiss Open was very important, I'd lost to her in Bangkok."

By reaching the semi-finals, PV Sindhu matched her best-ever performance at the All England Badminton Championships when she reached the semi-finals in 2018. Last year, Sindhu reached the quarter-final before she eventually lost to Nozomi Okuhara.

Schedule for Semifinals — India

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand) - Court 1 — 5 PM IST

PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong



In the semifinals, PV Sindhu will face Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong against whom the Indian has a 4-1 head-to-head record. The two shuttlers last faced at the 2021 BWF World Tour final where she won in straight games 21-18, 21-15. The only time Pornpawee beat PV Sindhu was in the 2019 China Open when the Indian lost to Chochuwong 12-21, 21-13, 19-21 in just 58 minutes.

The other semi-finals will be contested between Japan's Nozomi Okuhara and Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon for a place in the prestigious All England Open final.

Speaking about today's final, TOI quoted PV Sindhu saying, "It is very important for me because I really fought hard to come here. It is important for me to be focused, go back, rest myself to come back stronger. I'll be playing against Pornpawee. She's been playing really well so I'm sure I have to be very well prepared and give my 100%."

Live Streaming, When & Where to Watch



The matches will be telecast by the Star Sports Network and can also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.