Badminton
All England Open 2021 LIVE: PV Sindhu Semifinal Live Updates, Score, Results, Reactions
All the latest updates from PV Sindhu's All-England Badminton Open semi-final match against Pornpawee Chochuwong.
PV Sindhu came back from one game down to beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the quarterfinal of the 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Friday. The reigning World Champion PV Sindhu will now face Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-finals.
Welcome to our badminton Live Blog where we will bring all the updates from the 2021 All England Open semi-finals:
- 20 March 2021 6:00 AM GMT
What happened yesterday?
In case you missed yesterday's world-class display of badminton from PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi, you can check our live blog here.
