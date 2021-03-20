All England Open 2021 LIVE: PV Sindhu Semifinal Live Updates, Score, Results, Reactions

PV Sindhu came back from one game down to beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 16-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the quarterfinal of the 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Friday. The reigning World Champion PV Sindhu will now face Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-finals.

Welcome to our badminton Live Blog where we will bring all the updates from the 2021 All England Open semi-finals: