Badminton
All England Open LIVE: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen in action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of 2025 All England Open Super 1000.
2025 All England Open LIVE: The prestigious All England Open Super 1000, the oldest badminton competition in the world, is all set to kickstart today in Birmingham.
Leading India's charge on the opening day will be men's singles shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen.
Also in action throughout the day would be Malvika Bansod in women's singles, Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto in women's doubles along with Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath in mixed doubles.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates:
Live Updates
- 11 March 2025 12:26 PM GMT
Sathish-Aadya no match to the Chinese
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath no match to the higher ranked Chinese pair. The Indians concede the opening game 6-21 within the blink of an eye!
- 11 March 2025 12:15 PM GMT
UP NEXT: Sathish-Aadya in action
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath are out on Court 4 for their first round mixed doubles match.
They go up against China's Gou Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.
- 11 March 2025 11:17 AM GMT
HS Prannoy EXITS
Not an ideal start for India at the 2025 All England Open as HS Prannoy bows out in the opening round
The Indian had his chances in the first game but failed to convert. Toma Junior Popov took advantage and wrapped up the match 21-19, 21-16 in 53 minutes.
A second first round exit for the year for Prannoy, who had suffered the same fate at the India Open Super 750 back in January in front of his home crowd.
- 11 March 2025 11:00 AM GMT
Popov LEADS!
Toma Popov tightening the screws now as he leads 11-8 at the second mid-game break. This is not looking good for Prannoy.
- 11 March 2025 10:47 AM GMT
Prannoy concedes Game 1
That will be a hard pill to swallow for HS Prannoy. He had the lead for most part of the first game but ends up conceding it.
Prannoy once again took the lead but Popov equalised at 19-19. The French man won the next two points as well to wrap up the first game 21-19.
Prannoy has to win the next game to force a decider!
- 11 March 2025 10:39 AM GMT
Popov equalises
A long rally with both players attempting to push each other to all corners. Prannoy does well to stay in it but eventually errs and lands a shot wide. Popov has fought back to equalise 16-16.
- 11 March 2025 10:30 AM GMT
HS Prannoy with the lead
Toma Popov is pushing HS Prannoy to the hilt but the Indian has kept his lead at the mid-game interval. A two-point advantage at 11-9.
- 11 March 2025 10:24 AM GMT
Prannoy starts well
A good start for HS Prannoy, who has opened up a 6-4 lead in the opening game against Toma Popov.
- 11 March 2025 10:02 AM GMT
5 INDIA MATCHES TODAY
A total of five matches with Indian representation on Day 1 as shuttlers from the country kickstart their campaign.
Here's the complete schedule for the day:
HS Prannoy - 3:40 pm IST
Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath - 5:20 pm IST
Lakshya Sen - 6:10 pm IST
Malvika Bansod - 6:50 pm IST
Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa - 9:30 pm IST
- 11 March 2025 9:57 AM GMT
11 Indians in action
A total of 11 Indian players, including seven doubles pair, will be in action at the 2025 All England Open Super 1000.
While HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Malvika Bansod will lead the charge in singles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will do so in doubles.
India have three pairs apiece, competing in women's and mixed doubles. Tanisha Crasto is competing in both women's as well as mixed doubles.
Check out the complete preview here.