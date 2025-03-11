All England Open LIVE: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen in action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

2025 All England Open LIVE: The prestigious All England Open Super 1000, the oldest badminton competition in the world, is all set to kickstart today in Birmingham.

Leading India's charge on the opening day will be men's singles shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen.

Also in action throughout the day would be Malvika Bansod in women's singles, Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto in women's doubles along with Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath in mixed doubles.

