All England Open 2022, Day 1 LIVE: Lakshya, Sindhu, Srikanth headline action — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
India will begin their bid to win an elusive All England crown as badminton action begins at Birmingham. Lakshya, Sindhu, Praneeth, Satwik-Chirag and others in action. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the much-awaited All England Open 2022!
India's quest for an elusive All England crown will begin anew today as Indian badminton stars will get to the grind to end the 21-year-drought since the last All England win by Pullela Gopichand.
Historically, the BWF Super 1000 All England Open has been a major test for Indian shuttlers but the contingent this time around also looks sharp and promising with in-form Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty leading the pack.
It's a packed day for Indian shuttlers with as many as 17 exciting matches lined up featuring the Indians.
Follow all badminton action live here:
Live Updates
- 16 March 2022 11:28 AM GMT
Meanwhile, Prannoy is closing the gap, don't write him off yet!
Prannoy is showing more steam now and looks charged up!
He lags behind Vitidsarn by just one point at 16-17 in the second set!
- 16 March 2022 11:27 AM GMT
Body smashes seem to the mood here from the Indonesians - huge spot of worry for Dhruv and Arjun!
Ahsan attacks with one body smash after another now!
The Indians find it difficult to defend as the Daddies lead 11-6 as we head into the mid-game break of the decider.
- 16 March 2022 11:25 AM GMT
A barrage of smashes from the Indonesians as they lead 7-3 in the decider!
The Indonesians are showing their superiority at the net now and they look well in control!
The Daddies lead against Dhruv and Arjun at 7-3.
- 16 March 2022 11:22 AM GMT
Kunlavut Vitidsarn again goes full throttle against Prannoy!
Big pressure on Prannoy now as Kunlavut is edging in closer to the victory line! Into game 2, the Thai player leads 16-11!
- 16 March 2022 11:18 AM GMT
A much wider gap now as the Daddies are on the comeback, they take Game 2!
Spirited efforts from Dhruv and Arjun but sheer experience on the side of the Indonesians is acting favourably in this match. As are strategic placements when they take the pace off the shuttle with their returns!
Dhruv and Arjun will have to level up as the Daddies win the second game, 21-12 and we move into a decider!
- 16 March 2022 11:15 AM GMT
And HS Prannoy is charging back, as expected!
Into Game 2 of the Prannoy vs Vitidsarn match, the Indian is pushing harder and the rallies are getting tense - no matter Vitidsarn's clever ploys at the net.
Beautiful smashes from Prannoy as well as he looks determined now to not let go so easy.
It is 9-9 in Game 2!
- 16 March 2022 11:08 AM GMT
The rallies are getting entertaining here with Dhruv and Setiawan clashing at the net!
Into Game 2, the Indonesians get off to a stronger start and take a huge lead before Dhruv and Arjun spice things up!
Lot of rallies taking place, with players rushing close to the net.
So far, the Indonesians are looking more confident and take a 9-4 lead in the second game. Difficult for Dhruv and Arjun to cover up the lead but we never know!
Beautiful drop-shots and lifts too taking place here!
- 16 March 2022 11:05 AM GMT
Meanwhile, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila just produced a stunner, they win the first game!
MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila show some brave form here at the All England Open against the Daddies who aren't playing in their usual invincible style right now.
But Arjun and Kapila are the first to make headway and take the opening game, 21-15. Beautiful show! The Daddies will now look to tighten their game and push back.
- 16 March 2022 11:03 AM GMT
Woah, woah, HS Prannoy loses the first game now!
Although HS Prannoy got off to a better start in the opening game, it is Vitidsarn who looks in much better shape now as he takes 20 minutes to win the first game, 21-15!
Time for a classic Prannoy comeback - he does well whenever his back is pushed to the wall and the time is now!
- 16 March 2022 10:59 AM GMT
Meanwhile, in the Prannoy match, Vitidsarn has taken full control
Vitidsarn has settled in well and is coming out on top of the longer rallies as Prannoy makes a few mistakes here and then too.
However, it is the Thai sensation with a 17-13 lead. Prannoy still keeps the pressure ON!