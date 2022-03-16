All England Open 2022, Day 1 LIVE: Lakshya, Sindhu, Srikanth headline action — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the much-awaited All England Open 2022!

India's quest for an elusive All England crown will begin anew today as Indian badminton stars will get to the grind to end the 21-year-drought since the last All England win by Pullela Gopichand.

Historically, the BWF Super 1000 All England Open has been a major test for Indian shuttlers but the contingent this time around also looks sharp and promising with in-form Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty leading the pack.

It's a packed day for Indian shuttlers with as many as 17 exciting matches lined up featuring the Indians.



Follow all badminton action live here: