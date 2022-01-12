Tasnim Mir becomes first ever Indian World No. 1 in junior women's singles

It's spelling good times for Indian badminton as youngster Tasnim Mir just climbed up the rankings to the No. 1 spot in the newly-released list on Wednesday. The 16-year-old teenager became the first Indian World No. 1 in the BWF U-19 girls' singles category, given her phenomenal winning streak of late.

With this achievement, Tasnim Mir has managed to do something Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu couldn't do in the junior circuit. The BWF Junior rankings started in 2011 and by then, Saina Nehwal didn't meet the cut for being a junior.

Sindhu has been a World No. 2 in the Juniors during her U-19 days. This was the highest an Indian had reached in the junior women's singles rankings before this.

Tasnim Mir, by becoming the first Indian badminton player to become the World No. 1 in the U-19 girls' singles, has proved her mettle and showcased that she is here for the long run - and she is just 16.

Accolades to Tasnim Mir daughter of Irfan Mir,ASI Mehsana police in achieving a great milestone by becoming first in junior world rankings in badminton.many more milestones to come.⁦@sanghaviharsh⁩ ⁦@CMOGuj⁩ ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/R0AmEVvakI — DGP Gujarat (@dgpgujarat) January 12, 2022

Hailing from Gujarat, Tasnim Mir has won 4 junior international tournaments, with 3 of them - Bulgarian Junior Championship, Alpes International, and Belgian Junior coming in 2021 itself and her form has been brilliant. At just 16 years of age, Tasnim Mir's climb to the pole position of the BWF Junior rankings is indeed impressive and only telling of how exciting the future is going to be for her.

As far as juniors are concerned, India has only seen 3 shuttlers, all boys, previously get this honour - Aditya Joshi, Siril Verma, and Lakshya Sen.

Never before did anybody manage to excel this prominently on the girls' rankings before Tasnim Mir. Keen on making her way to the senior circuit soon enough, Tasnim Mir, with the kind of strides she is taking, is expected to follow in the steps of Indian badminton's poster girls Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

