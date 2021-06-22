ATK Mohun Bagan sign Finnish Midfielder Joni Kauko

As reported by IFTWC, ATK Mohun Bagan has signed Finnish Midfilder Joni Kauko for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The player is a part of the Finland squad for the currently ongoing Euro 2020 and came on the bench in Finland's all three group games.

ATKMB lost to Mumbai City in the ISL final last season and narrowly missed out on the trophy. They took the lead through David Williams in the final but lost their lead through an unfortunate own goal, and MCFC's left-winger Bipin Singh scored a goal in the 90th minute to break the hearts of the green and maroons. However, the team is making their intentions clear for this season by making signings that will help in their fight to win the ISL. They have already announced the signing of India international goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, Deepak Tangri, and Liston Colaco. It looks like Joni Kauko will be next.







Joni will look to lead the team from midfield and comes across a replacement for Spanish playmaker Javi Garcia in the squad. He has the experience of playing in the Finnish League, the German second division, and the Danish League. He has 17 caps for Finland and has played against Denmark, Russia, and Belgium in this edition's Euros. Finland made their debut at the Euros this year and started with a win against Denmark, a match which people will remember for the unfortunate incident that Christain Eriksen suffered.



The signing of the 30-year-old Fin will add a lot of depth in the team's midfield and help strikers Roy Krishna and David Williams combine fluidly to hunt for goals against the opposition.

The upcoming ISL season is all set to begin from 19th November, and it looks like it will again be hosted in Goa, under closed doors. ATKMB finished runner-up in their debut season. How far do you think the team will go in this season?