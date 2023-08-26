World Athletics C'ships: Indian men's 4x400m relay team almost beats USA on way to NR: Watch

The Indian quartet of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh broke the national record and created a new Asian record to qualify for the final of the 4*400 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

The quartet clocked 2:59.05 in the first heat of the event and finished second just behind the USA to qualify for the finals.

The Indian team broke the Asian record of 2:59.51 set by Japan (Fuga Sato, Kaito Kawabata, Julian Jrummi Walsh, and Yuki Joseph Nakajima) created in the 2022 World Championships final.

WATCH: Rajesh Ramesh tries to edge out the USA on the way of National and Asian record

Good job. See you all in final.#Budapest23 pic.twitter.com/uVRvwU1Po5 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2023

The quartet also broke the national record of 3:00.25 set by the team of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, and Arokia Rajiv during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

India finished second overall in the final list with better timing than the likes of Jamaica and Kenya.

The most experienced athlete Muhammed Anas started the race for India from the fourth lane and ran admirably to hand over the baton to Amoj Jacob who ran at the second position.

He handed the baton over to Ajmal who continued the momentum and kept India in second place while handing over to Ramesh for the final leg.

Just behind the USA runner Justin Robinson, Ramesh tried his best to take over but couldn't manage to do it but India finished second in the heat to book a berth in the final.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

India will play the final on Sunday along with the Women's 3000m steeplechase final and Javelin Throw final.