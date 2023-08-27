Asian Games
Athletics

World Athletics Championships 2023 Finals LIVE: Neeraj Chopra eyes history - Updates, Blog

Follow all the LIVE action as the Neeraj Chopra-led javelin throwers, Parul Chaudhary, and men's relay team feature in the finals of World Athletics C'ships 2023.

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Aug 2023 4:37 PM GMT

On the final day of the World Athletics Championships, Indian athletes will be looking for history in their respective finals.

In Javelin, Neeraj Chopra will eye his elusive World C'ships gold while DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena will look for a podium finish while in the 3000m women's steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary will look to finish in the top 5.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas, Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, and Rajesh Ramesh will look to create history with a podium finish after a historic run in heats of the 4*400 relay.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-08-27 16:14:17
AthleticsWorld Athletics ChampionshipsNeeraj ChopraParul ChaudharyJavelin Throw
