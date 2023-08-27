Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
World Athletics Championships 2023 Finals LIVE: Neeraj Chopra eyes history - Updates, Blog
Follow all the LIVE action as the Neeraj Chopra-led javelin throwers, Parul Chaudhary, and men's relay team feature in the finals of World Athletics C'ships 2023.
On the final day of the World Athletics Championships, Indian athletes will be looking for history in their respective finals.
In Javelin, Neeraj Chopra will eye his elusive World C'ships gold while DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena will look for a podium finish while in the 3000m women's steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary will look to finish in the top 5.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas, Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, and Rajesh Ramesh will look to create history with a podium finish after a historic run in heats of the 4*400 relay.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-08-27 16:14:17
- 27 Aug 2023 4:34 PM GMT
Indians in Action: Schedule
Men's Javelin Throw Final
Neeraj Chopra
Manu DP
Kishore Jena
⏰ : 11:45 PM
Women's 3000mSC Final
Parul Chaudhary
⏰ : 12:35 AM
Men's 4x400m Relay Final
⏰ : 1:05 AM
