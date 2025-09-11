World Athletics C'ships 2025: Neeraj Chopra to lead 19-member Indian Squad - Preview

After a challenging year-long qualification period, India's top track and field athletes have now landed in Tokyo for the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

It is showtime with one final push in the Asian city, where they’ll compete with the world’s best, performing at their peak in front of a global audience, using their learnings from the season to bring out the best.

The 2025 World Athletics Championships, kicking off the new Olympic cycle, will be held in Japan from September 13-21, featuring 19 Indian athletes.

Two-time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be the one to watch out for India in Tokyo as he will enter the men's javelin field as the defending champion.

Indian Players to Watch out for

Neeraj is currently the only medal favourite for India, but the other experienced athletes like Annu Rani, Murali Sreeshankar, and Parul Chaudhary will also be hoping to give their best performance.

Alongside senior athletes, emerging and up-and-coming talents such as Animesh Kujur, Tejas Shirse, Gulveer Singh, and Pooja will also chase personal bests on this grandest stage, highlighting the rise of Indian athletics.

Despite the Indian contingent's well-balanced lineup of seasoned veterans and promising juniors, the Indian contingent will surely miss the relay teams that could not qualify this time because of an ongoing transition phase.

Indian Squad at World Athletics Championships 2025

Men's Team: Animesh Kujur (200m), Gulveer Singh (5,000m &10,000m), Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple jump), Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav (Javelin throw), Servin Sebastian (20km race walk), Ram Baboo and Sandeep Kumar (35km race walk).

Women's Team: Pooja (800m/1500m), Parul Chaudhary, Ankita (3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Priyanka (35km race walk).

Indian Schedule at World Athletics Championships 2025

Day 1 – September 13

• 04:30 IST – Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - Ram Baboo, Sandeep Kumar

• 04:30 IST – Women’s 35km Race Walk Final - Priyanka Goswami

• 16:20 IST – Women’s 1500m Heats - Pooja

Day 2 – September 14

• 15:10 IST – Men’s High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Kushare

• 17:35 IST – Women’s 1500m Semi-Finals

• 18:00 IST – Men’s 10,000m Final - Gulveer Singh

Day 3 – September 15

• 05:45 IST – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

• 16:10 IST – Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Murali Sreeshankar

• 16:50 IST – Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats - Tejas Shirse

Day 4 – September 16

• 17:05 IST – Men’s High Jump Final

• 17:10 IST – Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals

• 18:35 IST – Women’s 1500m Final

• 18:50 IST – Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Day 5 – September 17

• 15:35 IST – Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker

• 15:40 IST – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) - Sachin Yadav, Neeraj Chopra, Yashvir Singh, Rohit Yadav

• 16:45 IST – Men’s 200m Heats - Animesh Kujur

• 17:15 IST – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B)

• 17:20 IST – Men’s Long Jump Final

• 18:27 IST – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Day 6 – September 18

• 15:53 IST – Men’s Javelin Throw Final

• 16:25 IST – Women’s 800m Heats - Pooja

• 17:32 IST – Men’s 200m Semi-Final

• 18:15 IST – Men’s 800m Semi-Final

Day 7 – September 19

• 16:00 IST – Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Annu Rani

• 16:35 IST – Men’s 5000m Heats - Gulveer Singh

• 17:15 IST – Women’s 800m Semi-Final

• 17:20 IST – Men’s Triple Jump Final

• 18:36 IST – Men’s 200m Final

Day 8 – September 20

• 06:20 IST – Men’s 20km Race Walk Final - Servin Sebastian

• 17:35 IST – Women’s Javelin Throw Final

• 17:59 IST – Women’s 5000m Final

• 18:52 IST – Men’s 800m Final

Day 9 – September 21

• 16:05 IST – Women’s 800m Final

• 16:20 IST – Men’s 5000m Final

Where to Watch the World Athletics Championships 2025

The 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Dedicated TV coverage will also be available for the morning and evening sessions: Star Sports Select 1 will broadcast the morning session from 4:00 AM to 9:00 AM IST, while Star Sports Select 2 will air the evening session from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

More on the World Athletics Championships 2025

Full schedule and timetable: Click here

Indian squad: For a complete list, click here