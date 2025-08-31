World Athletics C'ships 2025: Indian squad announced – Check out complete list

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Sunday announced the Indian contingent for the upcoming World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

The squad, which features 19 athletes, will be spearheaded by Olympic and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who will be defending his crown in Tokyo.

Chopra had already secured his spot with a wildcard entry as the reigning champion and by breaching the automatic qualification mark.

Strong javelin throw presence

Just like the 2023 edition in Budapest, India will have a strong showing in the men’s javelin throw.

For the first time, India will have four representatives in the men’s javelin throw.

Chopra, who holds a wildcard as defending champion, will be joined by Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh, and Rohit Yadav, making the javelin group India’s largest-ever at a World Championships.

Big misses due to injury

While India will send one of its biggest-ever contingents, there are a few high-profile absentees.

Avinash Sable, the Asian Games champion and national record holder in the 3000m steeplechase, has been ruled out following an ACL surgery.

Nandini Agasara, who qualified as the Asian champion in heptathlon, has opted out as she continues to recover from an elbow injury.

Meanwhile, racewalker Akshdeep Singh, who had also qualified will miss out.

"There were three other athletes who had qualified: Avinash Sable, Nandini Agasara, and Akshdeep Singh. The three are medically unfit and won't be participating," AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said in a press conference.

Key inclusions

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar headlines the late entrants after sneaking into the 36-athlete field when World Athletics updated rankings earlier this week.

Returning from a knee surgery that kept him out of the Paris Olympics last year, Sreeshankar has been in hot form, winning five successive competitions in July and August, including an 8.13m jump at the Bhubaneswar Continental Tour event.

Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, distance runner Parul Chaudhary, and 5000m specialist Gulveer Singh are among the other athletes who sealed their places through direct qualification marks.

The Indian squad for Tokyo 2025:

Men:

Neeraj Chopra – Javelin (Wild Card Entry)

Gulveer Singh – 5000m (Entry Standard)

Praveen Chithravel – Triple Jump (Entry Standard)

Abdulla Aboobacker – Triple Jump (31st/36)

Sarvesh Kushare – High Jump (34th/36)

Animesh Kujur – 200m (42nd/48)

Sachin Yadav – Javelin (20th/36)

Yash Vir Singh – Javelin (30th/36)

Murali Sreeshankar – Long Jump (36th/36)

Servin Sebastian – 20km Racewalk (34th/50)

Ram Baboo – 35km Racewalk (50th/50)

Gulveer Singh – 10,000m (Invitation)

Sandeep Kumar – 35km Racewalk (Invitation)

Rohit Yadav – Javelin (Invitation)

Tejas Shirse – 110m Hurdles (Invitation)

Women:

Parul Chaudhary – 3000m Steeplechase (Entry Standard)

Annu Rani – Javelin (22nd/36)

Priyanka Goswami – 35km Racewalk (33rd/50)

Ankita – 3000m Steeplechase (35th/36)

Pooja – 1500m (49th/56)

Pooja – 800m (Invitation)

The World Championships in Tokyo will run from September 13 to 21, 2025, featuring the world’s top track and field athletes.