2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 2 LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The second day of the 2022 World Athletics Championships will see a total of 3 Indians in action. Parul Chaudhary will kickstart the day for India in the heat of Women's 3000m Steeplechase followed by MP Jabir in Men's 400m hurdles heat.

The afternoon session will see Murali Sreeshankar gun for a medal at the World Championships and it could well be a historic day for India.

Day 2 Schedule

11:20pm - Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase HEAT 2

1:57am - MP Jabir - Men's 400m Hurdles HEAT 2

6:50am - Sreeshankar - Long Jump FINAL



