Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
2022 World Athletics Championships: Day 2 LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 2 of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
The second day of the 2022 World Athletics Championships will see a total of 3 Indians in action. Parul Chaudhary will kickstart the day for India in the heat of Women's 3000m Steeplechase followed by MP Jabir in Men's 400m hurdles heat.
The afternoon session will see Murali Sreeshankar gun for a medal at the World Championships and it could well be a historic day for India.
Day 2 Schedule
11:20pm - Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase HEAT 2
1:57am - MP Jabir - Men's 400m Hurdles HEAT 2
6:50am - Sreeshankar - Long Jump FINAL
Live Updates
- 16 July 2022 5:57 PM GMT
World rank 5 Chemutai of Uganda is leading at the moment.
- 16 July 2022 5:57 PM GMT
World rank 5 Chemutai of Uganda is leading at the moment.
- 16 July 2022 5:55 PM GMT
With almost 1000M gone, Parul is in the last chasing group.
Next Story