2022 World Athletics Championships: Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th in Long Jump

Ace Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar, on Sunday, finished seventh in Men's Long Jump at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 23-year-old finished with a best attempt of 7.96m.

Sreeshankar started off the best in the final and was the leader with his best of 7.96m after the first round of jumps. However, things went downhill soon after for the Kerala lad as he fouled his next two attempts.

Murali Sreeshankar manages 7.83m in his sixth and final attempt.



He finishes 7️⃣th in the long jump finals at the World Athletics Championships.



Just not his day! 💔#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/XKP1K9KkT9 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 17, 2022

He, however, managed to hang into the top eight in the seventh position after the the first three attempts to gift himself another set of three attempts in the final to bag a podium.



But, things were far from smooth for Sreeshankar in the final.

He could only manage a 7.89m in his fourth attempt where the wind reading was +2.0m.s - the highest permissible wind reading recorded in the final. The fifth attempt too was a foul before he capped off his campaign with a lowly 7.83m to finish seventh.

Even though he finished seventh, Sreeshankar did create history by becoming the first Indian man to qualify for World Championships Final in Long Jump.

He also had finished seventh in the 2022 World Indoors Athletics Championships earlier this year with a best of 7.92m.

7️⃣th at World Indoors - 7.92m

7️⃣th at World C'ships - 7.96m



Not the best of coincidences for Murali Sreeshankar, but we're sure that he'll soon be back to his best. ✊🇮🇳#Athletics | #WCHOregon22https://t.co/6DGHuHzXpf — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 17, 2022





Parul, Jabir fail to reach final

The other Indians in action on Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships, Parul Chaudhary and MP Jabir failed to reach the finals of their respective events.

Although Parul registered her Personal Best of 9:38.09 in Women's 3000m Steeplechase, she finished a lowly 12th in her heat. MP Jabir, on the other hand, finished last in his Men's 400m Hurdles heat clocking a disappointing 50.76.



