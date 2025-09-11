World Athletics Championships 2025: Where to watch

The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, bringing together the best track and field athletes in the world.

For India, all eyes will be on reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra, who will spearhead a 19-member contingent featuring 14 men and 5 women across 15 events.

This year’s team has a blend of champions, debutants, and several comeback stories.

Neeraj Chopra enters the championships as the defending javelin throw champion, qualifying both via wild card and by surpassing the 85.50m standard.

He will be joined by Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav, making this the first time India fields four athletes in a single event at the World Championships.

The breakthrough moment comes from Animesh Kujur, the national record-holder in the 100m and 200m, who becomes the first Indian sprinter ever to qualify for the men’s 200m at the Worlds.

Rising distance runner Gulveer Singh will double up in the 5000m and 10,000m, while Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

India also boasts medal prospects in the jumps and throws. Murali Sreeshankar, returning from injury, is back in form with five straight wins in the long jump this season.

Annu Rani looks sharp in the women’s javelin throw, recently producing her best mark in over two years with a 62.59m effort in Poland. In race walking, Sandeep Kumar (35km) makes the squad, while Tejas Shirse is set for his World Championships debut in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2025

Fans in India can stream all events live on the World Athletics official website, as there is no confirmed TV broadcast yet.

Globally, coverage will be available through World Athletics’ official broadcast partners:

• India - JioHotstar (https://www.hotstar.com.in) 0400Hrs - 0900Hrs & 1400Hrs - 1900Hrs | Star Sports Select 2 (https://www.hotstar.com/gb/home) 1400Hrs - 1900Hrs | Star Sports Select 1 (https://www.hotstar.com/gb/home) 0400Hrs - 0900Hrs)

• United States – NBC and Peacock

• Canada – CBC Sports/Radio-Canada

• United Kingdom – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports

• Australia – SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

• Europe – Warner Bros. Discovery with streaming on Eurosport, HBO Max, and discovery+

• Jamaica – TVJ, TVJ Sports Network, 1spotmedia.

More on the World Athletics Championships 2025

Full schedule and timetable: Click here

Indian squad: For complete list, click here