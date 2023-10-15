World Athletics awaits AFI report on controversial Delhi State Athletics meet

World Athletics is eagerly waiting for the report on the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) investigation into the Delhi State Athletics Championships, which happened last month when athletes ran away from the event as National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials dropped in.



The incident stunned the world, with only one athlete running the men's 100m event, while his competitors made the final a miss. In another event, a women's athlete did not stop running even after crossing the finish line as a doping official chased her down.

“I am waiting for a report on that, as is the Athletics Integrity Unit. I was travelling at the end of the season so I am waiting for a report from the Indian federation,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, who is currently in Mumbai to attend the International Olympic Committee's 141st Congress, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Coe said, “Cheating is non-negotiable”. “People now recognise that we take it extremely seriously, our testing systems are sounder and more extensive than ever. We have spent more than $8 million a year on the AIU, so people know we are very serious about maintaining the highest reputation,” Coe added.

"Preparations" for the Delhi State Athletics meet in full swing. Video from JLN stadium that also houses the National Anti-Doping office.

Both World Athletics and AIU, however, are unaware of the deadline for the AFI investigation.



“I don’t know (by when). I spoke to the Indian federation immediately afterward and they said they were in Hangzhou at the time (for the Asian Games)… I will await the report," Coe said.

At the Delhi state meet, the NADA officials dropped in after a video clip went viral on social media, revealing used syringes at the washroom of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the venue for the event.

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency data, India is currently ranked second in the world behind Russia with 59 doping violations.