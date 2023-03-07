IOC Session in Mumbai to be held from October 15-17

The International Olympic Committee, on Monday, revealed that the 140th IOC Session in Mumbai will be held from 15th to 17th October later this year. The session will be hosted exactly a week after the postponed 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games draws to a close.

An executive board meeting will be held to prior to the session on 12th October, followed by an opening ceremony on 14th October 2023.

This will be the first IOC session in India in 40 years. The country has previously hosted the 86th IOC session way back in 1983 in New Delhi.

An IOC session is usually a general meeting of all its member and is held annually. In this meeting the apex body hosts discussions on the hosting rights for upcoming events, inclusion and exclusion of sporting disciplines or any changes to be made to the Olympic Charter.

Over the last year, India has shown strong interest to host the 2036 Olympics in the country and it would be interesting the conversation around this pans out during the 140th IOC session.