Tokyo Olympics: Athletics Day 15 LIVE, Aug 07 — Neeraj Chopra looking for India's first-ever medal in athletics —Updates, results, blog, scores

India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the Men's Javelin Throw Final, as the 23-year-old will be looking to win the country's first-ever medal in athletics. Neeraj's biggest competition in the final would definitely be Johannes Vetter from Germany who has the ability to hit the 90m mark on a consistent basis.

This will also be India's final event at the Tokyo Olympics as the country's campaign at the games comes to an end.

The final will start at 4:30 PM IST

