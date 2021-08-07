Tokyo Olympics: Athletics Day 15 LIVE, Aug 07 — Neeraj Chopra looking for India's first-ever medal in athletics —Updates, results, blog, scores

Athletics
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for athletics here on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.
India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the Men's Javelin Throw Final, as the 23-year-old will be looking to win the country's first-ever medal in athletics. Neeraj's biggest competition in the final would definitely be Johannes Vetter from Germany who has the ability to hit the 90m mark on a consistent basis.
This will also be India's final event at the Tokyo Olympics as the country's campaign at the games comes to an end.
The final will start at 4:30 PM IST
So stay tuned with us as we bring you all the coverage from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:55 AM GMT
WRESTLING UPDATE
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has won the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 65kg category.
This is India's sixth medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Edging closer
Less than fifteen minutes to go.
We'll be seeing Neeraj Chopra very early as he is second in the order of attempts out of the 12 finalists.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:37 AM GMT
Neeraj Chopra vs Johannes Vetter
While the India vs Pakistan narrative is one to look out for, the major attraction would be the fight between Neeraj and Vetter.
However, does Neeraj hold an edge over Vetter?
However, does Neeraj hold an edge over Vetter?
- 7 Aug 2021 10:34 AM GMT
India vs Pakistan
Apart from the threat of Johannes Vetter, there's also an India vs Pakistan narrative as well in this final.
Pakistan's Nadeem Ashraf who finished on top of Group B with a throw of 85.16m, might also come up as a potential threat for Neeraj.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:28 AM GMT
A 100-year wait
A medal today for Neeraj Chopra would end the country's long wait for glory in athletics after so many near misses
Click on read to find out why this means so much for the Indian contingent.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:20 AM GMT
Road to finals
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with an emphatic throw of 86.65m in the qualification which led to him finishing on top of the group. He achieved that in his first and only attempt at the qualification rounds.
On the other hand, Johannes Vetter of Germany who's touted as the favourite to win gold, finished second in the qualification round with a throw of 85.64m which he achieved in his third attempt.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:12 AM GMT
Did you know?
Neeraj Chopra was initially a chubby kid in his early days and actually took up javelin throw to lose weight.
Click on read to know more about his incredible journey so far.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:08 AM GMT
Eyes on Neeraj Chopra
It's a final for which we have been waiting for a while as all the Indian hopes 'literally' rest on Neeraj Chopra's shoulders.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:06 AM GMT
The Final
After all the thrills, spills, and surprises unraveling, it's time for the Men's Javelin Throw Final.
- 7 Aug 2021 10:03 AM GMT
Good Afternoon!!!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of athletics here on Day 15 and it's a big one for India.