PHOTOS: Watch Neeraj Chopra's gold medal ceremony at Tokyo Olympics

One of the finest moments in Indian sporting history that we just cant seem to get over. Neeraj has done it at Tokyo and shown the world what he is truly made of. What better way than to capture the moments of his medal ceremony where he is India's second gold medal and the very first in athletics.s

An Image etched in history (source - getty images)





The trio of medal winners with Neeraj in the centre(source - getty images)





Its all yours to look at(source - getty images)





A moment of glory unmatched by anything else(source - getty images)

We couldn't resist this last one with the Indian flag(source - reuters)



