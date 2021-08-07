Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
PHOTOS: Watch Neeraj Chopra's gold medal ceremony at Tokyo Olympics
Watch one of the golden moments in Indian sporting history as captured with golden images
One of the finest moments in Indian sporting history that we just cant seem to get over. Neeraj has done it at Tokyo and shown the world what he is truly made of. What better way than to capture the moments of his medal ceremony where he is India's second gold medal and the very first in athletics.s
