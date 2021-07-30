Indian star sprinter Dutee Chand finished 45th in the Heats of Women's 100m on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics. Racing alongside the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, she finished seventh in Heat 5. Dutee got off to a decent start and kept a solid pace but failed to sustain it for long.



Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the Heat with a time of 10.78, setting a new African record. Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished second and third respectively. In total, 24 athletes qualified for the semis.

Dutee Chand could've qualified had she matched her personal best time

At the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala this year, Dutee Chand scripted a new national record in Women's 100m with a time of 11.17. Going into the Olympics, her primary focus was on improving that time. However, in the Heat, the 25-year old could only manage a time of 11.54.



Had she completed the race with a time of 11.17, she would've progressed to the semi-finals.

The top three in each Heat and the next three fastest progress to the next round. Dutee's time of 11.17 seconds would've seen her bettering the times of two of the athletes who got through on the basis of being the next three fastest. Manqi Ge of China and Khamica Bingham of Canada got through despite finishing with times of 11.20 and 11.21.

Dutee will now be focusing on Women's 200m Heats which will be held on the morning of August 2.