Avinash Sable put in a tremendous effort in Round 2 of Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heats. Finishing seventh in the race, he clocked a time of 8:18.12 to set a new personal best as well as a national record at the Tokyo Olympics!



By the time three rounds of Heats were concluded, Avinash was ranked 13th on the basis of best times. The top 16 participants go through to the Final. However, Avinash failed to make the cut.

The format of the Heats works against Avinash Sable





The format of the Heats dictates that the top three finishers of each heat qualify directly for the final. The next six best candidates join them.



Heat 3 of Men's 3000m Steeplechase was extremely slow and even the race winner clocked a time which was significantly bettered by Avinash. As a result, the top three from Heat 3 occupied the last three places for the final, keeping Sable out.

Avinash Sable finished just outside the qualifying places in Heat 2.

Lady luck wasn't on the side of the 26-year-old as he finished as the fastest athlete to not qualify for the final and had to witness three athletes slower than him qualify.



However, it cannot be overstated, how inspirational and magnificent his performance was on the track today. The entire country and Avinash himself can take pride in his effort today!