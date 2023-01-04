Tejaswin Shankar eyes decathlon switch in New Year - WATCH

Indian athlete and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tejaswin Shankar has started working towards his switch from high jump to decathlon.

The 24-year-old had last year after the Commonwealth Games expressed his desire to the multi-event sport for the postponed 2023 Asian Games slated for later this year.

"I have made up my mind. That's a certainly I want to compete in Decathlon at the Asian Games. Going forward even if I don't compete I want to continue training in decathlon because that's really worked for me," Tejaswin had then said.

The high jumper via a social media post, on Tuesday, confirmed that he is indeed switching his discipline and has started training.

"First cycle as a Multi event athlete. Big switch for me but I had to take this leap of faith sooner or later. Started doing some event specifics to shake the rust off. Will post pole vault progression in due course," Shankar wrote with a video post of his training session on Instagram.

Tejaswin Shankar had made his decathlon debut in May last year at the Bid 12 Championships in Texas, USA. He came agonisingly close to setting an Indian National Record on decathlon debut by raking up 7592 points.





