"Will switch to Decathlon at the postponed Asian Games," says high jumper Tejaswin Shankar

Indian high jumper, Tejaswin Shankar, who bagged India's first-ever medal in the sport on Thursday at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, expressed his desire to switch to Decathlon for the postponed Hangzhou Asian Games.

"I have made up my mind. That's a certainly I want to compete in Decathlon at the Asian Games. Going forward even if I don't compete I want to continue training in decathlon because that's really worked for me," Tejaswin said in a press conference felicitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"I have been able to supplement my high jump training through a lot of long jump and hurdles and every time I am competing in high jump, I have been able to make the most of it. I feel the improvised decathlon training has helped me with high jump and if in due course I am able to improve in other events, I feel I will have a good shot at Asian level," he added.

The 23-year-old also stated that he has completed his studies, but would go back to the United States of America soon to join his new job.

"I have completed my schooling but have bagged a full-time offer with Deloitte at Kansas City as an accountant. So, I will start working with them in September. In meantime, I will go back to off-season preparations or compete in whatever competitions I can get my hands on," he said.

Tejaswin Shankar was earlier not named by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in the Indian Commonwealth Games squad despite having achieved the qualification standard set by the federation.

The high jumper was included in the Indian team after a lot of off-field drama, which included Tejaswin moving to Delhi High Court and getting a decision in his favour.

In fact, until five days back he was not even sure whether he would be travelling to Birmingham for the Games with his visa process stuck.

"I did not matter how I reached Birmingham. What mattered is I was here and once I reached here in Games village I was welcomed with open arms which was the best thing," Tejaswin said.

The high jump bronze medallist also advocated for a uniform selection policy for every athlete in the country for all the multi-sporting events when enquired about the selection policy.

"I have always been an advocate of the fact that if the policy applies for everybody, then everybody has to abide by it. But, if it is selective, then I think we will have to find another alternative like we did this time," he said.

"But, hopefully it will includes everybody and it is one policy for everyone and if that's the case of course I will have to come and compete at nationals," Tejaswin added.