Sha'Carri Richardson responds to Usain Bolt's 'talk less' comments

The young American sprinter, Sha'Carri Richardson, has hit back at the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt for his 'backup the talking with performance' comments.



The 21-year-old shared an Instagram story on Sunday stating that everyone wants to give advice via the media, while no one takes time to speak outside the media.

"Everybody wants to give advice in the media but none of them actually take the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don't even speak to me," the post read.





Usain Bolt had earlier suggested that Sha'Carri Richardson needs to backup all her talking with performance in the field.

"I would tell Sha'Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much. If you talk that big talk, you have to back it up," Bolt had said.







