Usain Bolt asks Sha'Carri Richardson to back up her talks with performance

The fastest man of all time, Usain Bolt, does not seem to be impressed with the young American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. The eight-time Olympic medallist believes that the youngster should back up all the talking she does with performances on the field.

"I would tell Sha'Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much; If you talk that big talk you have to back it up," Bolt said in a recent interview with the New York Post.

The legendary sprinter also advised Richardson to focus on her training and come back harder.

"Just train hard and focus on that and try to come back do it and then talk about it," the Jamaican said.

"She Was Talking a Lot of Shyt"- Usain Bolt Explains Why Jamaican Fans Hate Sha'Carri Richardson





Considered to be one of the most talented young sprinters in the world, Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for smoking marijuana, forcing her to miss the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Since her return to the track, the 21-year-old has failed to replicate her magical performance from the US National trials as she finished, and finished last in a race, which was won by the Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Richardson had then before the race used a famous meme, "I took some time off to rest and now it's game time, b-tches. You have no idea!" to announce her arrival, but failed to back it up on the track.



