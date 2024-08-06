Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: The one of the most exciting event of the Paris Olympics i.e. the men's javelin throw event, is scheduled to start with the qualification round on Tuesday.

India's biggest gold medal hope, Neeraj Chopra will hit the ground at the qualification round today in the group B of qualification stage at 3:20 PM IST.

Alongside Neeraj, his compatriot and Asian Games medalist Kishore Jena will also be in the hunt for a spot in his debut Olympics final.

On the other hand, Kiran Pahal will compete in repechage round of women's 400m.

Catch all the live updates here: