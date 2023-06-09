Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Paavo Nurmi Games

Neeraj Chopra has reportedly withdrawn from the upcoming Paavo Nurmi Games which are scheduled to take place on June 13. On accessing the updated list of participants of the Finland tournament, one will not be able to find the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist's name.

Updated List of participants for Paavo Nurmi Games doesn’t have Neeraj Chopra’s name. Seems he has withdrawn. Hope to see him compete at the 62nd Ostrava Golden Spike on 27th June . Best wishes to Neeraj #IndianAthletics https://t.co/THk3JEfSKU pic.twitter.com/d4x8C3Fvmf — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) June 9, 2023

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), Oliver Helander (Finland) 1.1.1997 89.83 -22 80.50, Julian Weber (Germany), Curtis Thompson (United States), Timothy Herman (Belgium), Lassi Etelätalo (Finland), Toni Kuusela (Finland), Genki Dean (Japan) are the participants mentioned on the Paavo Nurmi Games website.



This will be Neeraj's second consecutive withdrawal from a tournament after the javelin thrower pulled out of FBK Games in Hengelo, citing a muscle strain which he sustained during training.

In May, Chopra clinched first place at the Doha Diamond League after throwing 88.67m. The distance currently remains as the 'World Lead'. Finishing second in Doha, right at Chopra's heels with a throw of 88.63m, was Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who is set to participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Corroborating the updated start list, Finland's media publication Svenska Yle reports Neeraj's withdrawal from the event. As per the report, the Indian's manager cited "health-related issues" as the reason for pulling out of the tournament.

In the 2022 edition of the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra had clinched the silver medal with a throw of 89.30m, finishing behind Finland's Oliver Helander who threw 89.83m. Helander will look to defend his title in the year's edition.

With this tournament soon to be crossed out from Chopra's calendar, the 25-year-old will look at the Kuortane Games on June 17, followed by the Lausanne Diamond League on June 30.

https://thebridge.in/athletics/neeraj-chopra-withdraws-from-fbk-games-in-hengelo-due-to-injury-42152?infinitescroll=1