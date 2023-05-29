Neeraj Chopra withdraws from FBK Games in Hengelo due to injury

On Monday, World No. 1 Neeraj Chopra announced his withdrawal from the upcoming FBK Games in Hengelo scheduled to take place on June 4. The Indian took to his twitter handle to make the news known.

Will be back soon! 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xJE86ULv5X — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 29, 2023

"Injuries are part of the journey, but it's never easy," Chopra's message started. He revealed that he has sustained a muscle injury in training, and after careful deliberation with the medical team, he'd be avoiding the upcoming event to further aggravate the injury.

"Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success," he said.

The Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist recently clinched first place at the Doha Diamond League to kick off his season with a massive throw of 88.67m. This win helped Chopra to attain the World No. 1 rank for the first time in his career, currently holding 1455 points, ahead of Grenada's Anderson Peters (1433) and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (1416).

Now that the FBK Games are out from Neeraj's schedule, the athlete will now be eyeing the Paavo Nurmi Games on June 13, followed by Kuortane Games on June 17 and the Lausanne Diamond League on June 30.