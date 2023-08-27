World Athletics C'Ships: Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary, men's relay team in action - live telecast and streaming info

On the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2023, an overwhelming eight Indian athletes will be in action in the finals at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on Sunday.



While Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra made the final on an expected line with an 88.77m effort in javelin throw, he will be accompanied by DP Manu and Kishore Jena in the men's event - boasting good health of the sport in India.

The throw was also enough for Neeraj to secure a berth in the Paris Olympics, where he will defend his gold medal.

Manu, who was slotted in the Group A qualifying round along with Neeraj, had come up with a best attempt of 81.31m.

Jena, who was in Group B of the qualifying round, would throw 80.55m. Although neither Jena nor Manu met the automatic qualification standard of 83m, they both made it to the final based on their rankings - Jena finished ninth and Manu entered the final as the sixth-placed thrower.

Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary will be in action in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. The Tokyo Olympian reached the final with her personal best timing of 9:24.29 and finished fifth in the Heat 2.

On Saturday, the Indian men's relay team stunned not only India but the world with their second-place finish in the heat behind the USA. The Indian team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh scripted history by becoming the first Indian athletes to qualify for the 4x400m final.



The Indian team clocked 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds to create a new Asian record, breaking the record held by Japan. The previous record stood at 2:59.51s.

When will the finals of the World Athletics Championships 2023 start?

The Javelin throw final will start at 11:45 PM IST on August 27. Parul Chaudhary will be in action at 12:35 AM IST and the men's 4x400m relay final will take place at 1:07 AM IST on Sunday night.

Live telecast and Live streaming info:

Where can you watch the World Athletics Championships javelin throw, women's 3000 steeplechase and 4x400m men's relay event finals?

The events will be telecast live on Sports18, and the live streaming of these events will be available on Jio Cinema.