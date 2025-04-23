Indian sporting community condemns Pahalgam terror attack

The dastardly terror attacks that claimed that lives of over two-dozen Indian tourists at Pahalgam in the South of Kashmir on Tuesday has shaken the national consciousness.

As tributes poured in from across the country and around the world, the Indian sporting fraternity joined the rest of the nation in condemning the brutal attacks.

Badminton star PV Sindhu took to X and shared that her 'heart aches for the the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.'

She addressed the aggrieved families stating 'we are with you,' and offered a message of hope - 'never let go of the hope that peace will return.'

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra offered his condolences to the families impacted by the tragedy.

Similarly, Olympic gold medalist and former shooter Abhinav Bindra expressed grief.

"Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Terror has no place in our world , we must stand united against hatred and violence," he wrote on X.

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to express her solidarity.





Cricket star Smriti Mandhana took to X with a 'united against terror,' message.

Similarly, cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues shared that she was 'deeply hurt by the tragic attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam,'

Deeply hurt by the tragic attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this. 🙏 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 23, 2025

On Tuesday, at least 26 people, including two foreign tourists, were killed by terrorists that emerged from the dense forests around the Baisaran meadows in the upper reaches of Pahalgam.

Several others were wounded in the attack which has purportedly been attributed to the handywork of The Resistant Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.