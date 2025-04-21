Neeraj Chopra Classic: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem invited for the event

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, India's first elite Javelin-only meet, will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on May 24.

The event was earlier scheduled to take place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

"The World Athletics and international broadcasters had pointed few things that couldn't be fixed in such a short time. We decided to move to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. The evening weather will be perfect for the throwers," Neeraj Chopra addresses the media in a virtual press meet organised by JSW.

Neeraj also confirmed the initial list of star-studded throwers including two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Kenya's Julius Yego, Germany's Thomas Röhler and America’s Curtis Thompson, who currently leads the top list of 2025 with a 87.76m throw.

When asked if Paris Olympic gold medalist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, whose monstrous throw of 92.97m earned him the Olympic gold, will be in India for the event? Neeraj confirmed that an invitation has been sent. He also mentioned that the inaugural event will feature three or four Indian throwers as well depending on their performance at the ongoing Federation Cup in Kerala.

“Yes, I have invited Arshad Nadeem too. He will discuss with his coach and send his confirmation accordingly. Indian javelin throwers are also doing well and the even being an A category event, they can gain from the experience,” he said.

Neeraj's tribute

Neeraj opened the season with an impressive throw of 84.52m to win the Potch Invitational Meet in South Africa. This was his first event under coach Jan Zelezny.

He is currently preparing for the Doha Diamond League, scheduled for May 16.

“It was a dream for me to have a competition named after me. I always used to wonder if any event like this was possible in India and now that it is finally happening – it feels unreal. My Olympics medals, my achievements are with me but this event is the real giveback to my country and to Indian athletics,” he said.

For Neeraj, the face of Indian athletics, the event will be a different experience. He will not only be playing the role of an organiser but also add to the star-studded lineup.

"As an athlete I would just go the stadium and throw. I am looking at things differently this time. For the first time I learnt that the stadium lights have different modes. I am focusing on how the washrooms are, hotel rooms, changing rooms, the condition of the gym. How is the grass, if the track from where the throwers will do their run-up well maintained. How the celebration for an 80 plus throw should be. All this to ensure that the athletes coming to India have a good experience," he added.

The NC Classis will be an annual affair and will host only javelin event this year. Neeraj, however, plans to add more events. The details of tickets will soon be made available. Neeraj urged the spectators to bring their children along. "There will be tickets. The idea is people should come out and enjoy. My special request to parents, bring your children along so they learn and take back good memories," he concluded.

Neeraj was optimistic that the javelin event will open doors for future events and hoped that India hosts Diamond League-status event in future.