I don't think it will be like before: Neeraj Chopra's clarifies stand on Arshad Nadeem

The Indian javelin star and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra will hit the turf at the Doha Diamond League on Friday night, but a day ahead of the competition he had to field questions that were rather tricky.

Neeraj was quizzed about his equation with Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic javelin thrower from Pakistan, in light of the recent conflict between the two neighbouring countries.

In response, the Indian superstar said that the two were never particularly close, and that things are unlikely to remain the same now.

“Firstly, I want to clarify that we never had a very strong relationship. But if somebody talks to me respectfully, I always like to talk to them the same way. But things won’t be the same after this,” Neeraj said at a pre-event press conference at Doha on Thursday.

He mentioned that javelin throwers from across the world are a close-knit community.

"Javelin throwers are a very small community and all want to do their best," he said, seemingly asserting that he shares a good rapport with all other competitors on the tour.

Mutual respect as athletes

Neeraj and Arshad have been competing together at international events since 2016 and have always shared mutual respect despite representing nations that have traditionally been arch rivals.

Neeraj had extended an invitation to Nadeem to attend the Neeraj Chopra Classic, scheduled for May 24 at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

However, amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions — especially following recent events in Jammu & Kashmir — the meet has been postponed until further notice.

The organisers released a statement citing safety and logistical concerns: “The decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority.”

The invite to Nadeem had drawn some criticism on Indian social media, with users questioning the timing of the gesture.

Arshad Nadeem is the reigning Olympic champion in men’s javelin, having won gold at Paris 2024 with a throw of 92.97m. Neeraj had to settle for silver, having famously clinched India’s first-ever Olympic gold in track and field at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Their on-field rivalry has been closely followed by fans across both nations — a rare sporting story that has, in the past, transcended borders.