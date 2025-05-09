Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed until further notice

The much-anticipated 'Neeraj Chopra Classic,' which was set to bring world-class javelin competition to Indian soil, has been postponed indefinitely.

The organisers made the announcement on Friday through an official statement, citing the prevailing cross-border situation as the primary reason.

🚨#BreakingNews | The Neeraj Chopra Classic has been postponed 🚨



👉"This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority," read a statement from the organisers on Friday… pic.twitter.com/TshbqVdT42 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 9, 2025

"In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice," read the statement released by the organisers.

"This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority."

The statement emphasized solidarity with the nation: "We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation."

The event, which was to be held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24, had generated significant interest as India's first javelin throw-only event and a World Athletics Category A competition.

It represented a milestone in Indian athletics, with international stars expected to compete alongside double Olympic medalist and world champion Neeraj Chopra.

The competition was to be organized jointly by the Athletics Federation of India and JSW Sports, with backing from World Athletics. Chopra had long expressed his desire to see India host top-level athletics events.

The organizers confirmed that a revised schedule for the NC Classic would be provided in due course, though no specific timeline was mentioned.