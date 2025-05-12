Gulveer Singh to make Diamond League debut as Neeraj headlines Indian challenge in Doha

India is set for its biggest-ever representation at a Diamond League event as four athletes, including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and debutant Gulveer Singh, prepare to compete in the Doha leg on May 16.

Chopra, who claimed the title in Doha in 2023 with a throw of 88.67m and finished second last year, will once again feature in a stacked men’s javelin field. He will be joined by Kishore Jena, who placed ninth in the 2024 edition with 76.31m.

This year’s javelin lineup also includes top global names like two-time world champion Anderson Peters (Grenada), defending Doha winner Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Julian Weber and Max Dehning (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), and Roderick Genki Dean (Japan).

The spotlight will also be on long-distance runner Gulveer Singh, who is making his Diamond League debut in the men’s 5000m. A national record holder, Gulveer will be eyeing a strong performance on this elite stage.

Joining him in the track events is Parul Chaudhary, India’s women’s 3000m steeplechase national record holder, who returns to compete in her preferred event.

The May 16 event marks a significant moment for Indian athletics, with four athletes competing in a single Diamond League meet for the first time.