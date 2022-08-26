Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Lausanne Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra returns from injury- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow all the LIVE ACTION from the comeback of Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra from his recent injury at Lausanne Diamond League.
Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action at Lausanne Diamond League after sustaining an injury at the World Championships.
Neeraj will also look to secure qualification for World Athletics Championships 2023 as the qualification mark for the event is 85m.
Without Andersen Peters and Arshad Nadeem, Chopra has a good chance to make a winning comeback.
Stay tuned for the updates.
Live Updates
Next Story