Satwik/Chirag become first-ever Indian men's doubles pair to secure medal at BWF World C'ships

Indian pair Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy created history on Friday as they became the first-ever Indian men's pair to reach the semi-finals at BWF World Championships. Satwik and Chirag knocked out the current world champion and world number 2 pair of Hoki and Kobayashi of Japan 24-22, 15-21, and 21-14 in the quarter-finals.

With the bronze medal secured, they become the first-ever men's pair to win a medal at World Championships and the second-ever pair after Jwala Gutta and Ashwini to win a medal in the doubles event.



The world number 7 pair will take on the Olympic bronze medallist pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Yik Wooi from Malaysia.

This is the first medal for India in this edition of the World Championship and 13th overall.

Indian Medalists at #BWFWorldChampionships



1983 Prakash Padukone 🥉

2011 Jwala-Ashwini 🥉

2013 PV Sindhu 🥉

2014 PV Sindhu 🥉

2015 Saina Nehwal 🥈

2017 PV Sindhu🥈 Saina Nehwal🥉

2018 PV Sindhu 🥈

2019 PV Sindhu🥇 Praneeth 🥉

2021 Kidambi 🥈 Lakshya 🥉 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 26, 2022

The pair of Satwik and Chirag is on a dream run in the year 2022. Satwik/Chirag started the year with a gold medal at India Open defeating the world number 2 pair of Ahsan/Setiawan and then went on to win the historic Thomas Cup. The pair followed it with a Commonwealth gold and they have secured a medal at World Championships.