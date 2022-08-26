FIFA lifts suspension of All India Football Federation

FIFA has lifted the suspension of the All India football federation which was imposed due to third-party interference.

The suspension, the first time in AIFF's 85-year history, lasted just 11 days after the Supreme Court on Monday dissolved the three-member CoA, constituted by it in May, while modifying its earlier orders to ensure that India hosts the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup from October 11-30. "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," FIFA said in a statement.





The apex council of football in a media release stated that U-17 Women's World Cup would be held in India as planned and will monitor the situation along with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for timely elections of AIFF.

On Tuesday, the AIFF's acting general secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to "reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF". "It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.08.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF's daily affairs," Dhar wrote in the letter. "In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF.

Sunando Dhar, AIFF - acting gen-secy 🗣️ : "The darkest hour of Indian Football is finally over. We also take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the Sports Ministry, and the Hon'ble Minister for solidly standing by us at this crucial juncture." ⚽🇮🇳 #IndianFootball — 90ndstoppage 🇮🇳 (@90ndstoppage) August 26, 2022

Since the conditions set out in your Letter for the lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that an order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India," the letter further stated.



The AIFF elections are supposed to happen on 2nd September 2022 where the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia and former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey are set to have a straight fight for the post of president.

(With inputs from PTI)











