Neeraj Chopra's arch-rival Johannes Vetter to skip World Championships

Former World Champion in javelin throw and one of the biggest names in the athletics world, Johannes Vetter has pulled out of World Championship citing a shoulder injury.

Vetter confirmed this development on his Instagram. He wrote, "As you probably have noticed, I haven't shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon."

Vetter had a disappointing Olympics where he finished 9th. In the previous World Championship, Vetter secured the Bronze medal with a throw of 85.37 meters. Vetter has been one of the few throwers who have constantly breached that 90-meter mark after first clearing it in 2017.

The withdrawal of Vetter means Neeraj Chopra has an improved chance at the gold as he has been consistently bettering himself after his Olympic gold.