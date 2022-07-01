"Lot of things need to be in sync for 90m throw" – Neeraj Chopra after breaking national record

Reigning Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, after his national record throw at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Thursday, said that a lot of things need to fall in place together for him to achieve the elusive 90m mark with the javelin.



"When Anderson Peters crossed 90m, I too badly wanted to do it. But, you need everything to be perfect to achieve it. From the throwing angle to technique and power everything needs to be in sync and fall in place together to reach there," Neeraj said shortly after his second-place finish with a throw of 89.94m behind Peters in Stockholm. All of Neeraj's throws were recorded above 84m yesterday. The 24-year-old was quite ecstatic with his consistent throws in what was his first Diamond League meet in close to four years. "I am very happy with the way I performed. I love Diamond League and was playing in it after a very long time. To come up with such consistent throws in front of such a huge crowd and in such a strong field, I am very happy," he said. Neeraj's series of throws in Stockholm read – 89.94m, 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m, and 86.84m. He was leading the competition after the first two rounds of throws. Did he come with an intent to give it his all in his first attempt?

"I thought I could throw 90m today, but slow improvement is good!"@neeraj_chopra1 was happy with his Indian record at #StockholmDL



🇮🇳 #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/O3jJgmCJ2n — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2022



"No, there was no intention as such. The focus is to always give it my all in every attempt when I am competing. The first throw was by far my smoothest and it was unfortunate not to have hit 90m. The more attempts you take, the more tired your body gets," he explained. With the Commonwealth, Asian, and Olympic Games gold already in his bag, Neeraj Chopra now has his eyes set on the World Championships in Oregon. He, however, is cautious to not take any extra pressure. "I am looking forward to Oregon, but there is still some time for that. Every day is different and we will get to know on the day of the competition (on how he will perform). I know India has won only one World Championships medal so far, but there is no pressure. My job is to go out there and give it my all — that's my only focus and I do not think about anything else when I am competing."



