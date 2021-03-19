Indian Sports Live Updates: March 19 — Dhanalakshmi breaks PT Usha's record, will look to qualify for Tokyo Olympics today

Welcome to The Bridge's live blog for your latest news and interesting features on Indian sports.

There are three events where our focus will be during the course of the day:

- Tamil Nadu's Dhanalakshmi will run her 200m final today at the 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships

- PV Sindhu will play her 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships quarter-finals

- ISSF (Shooting) World Cup starts in Delhi.

Follow the day's LIVE coverage here: