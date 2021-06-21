Athletics
Athletics: Indian Grand Prix 4 LIVE Updates, Results — Can Hima & Dutee make the Olympics cut?
Follow our LIVE blog Indian Grand Prix 4, one of the most-awaited athletics events for the country's athletes, who will be competing to earn a berth for the Tokyo Olympics at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the Indian Grand Prix 4, one of the most-awaited athletics events for the country's athletes, who will be competing to earn a berth for the Tokyo Olympics at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. The events start at 6:30 PM IST. Stay tuned and stay glued to this space.
Stars like Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Tejinderpal Singh Toor, and Annu Rani will be in action in their respective disciplines to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.
Live Updates
- 21 Jun 2021 12:33 PM GMT
Another national record for Kamalpreet Kaur
Kamalpreet Kaur, who has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics, further improves the Indian record in discus throw with a 5th attempt throw of 66.59m.
- 21 Jun 2021 12:20 PM GMT
- 21 Jun 2021 10:57 AM GMT
What to expect?
Several prominent Indian athletes like Dutee Chand and Hima Das will be featuring in the Indian Grand Prix. They will be part of the 4x400m relay race, where they have to finish below the qualification mark of 43.05 secs. well Dutee Chand will also feature in the women's 100m sprint where she needs to secure a qualification mark of 11.15 seconds. Hima will also enter the women’s 200m event. However, her focus would mainly be on the relay race.The focus will also be on Men's 4x400m relay race. Fans should also keep an eye out for MP Jabir and Arokia Rajiv in the Men's 400m event where they need to secure a qualifying standard of 44.90 seconds. Jabir will also be competing in the Men's 400m Hurdles race.Eyes would also be on Indian shot-putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor who has slipped to 31st place out of the 32 that will be filled up for the Olympics. The Olympic qualification standard in shotput is 21.10m.
- 21 Jun 2021 10:51 AM GMT
A look at the schedule for today's events at Indian Grand Prix 4
