Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the Indian Grand Prix 4, one of the most-awaited athletics events for the country's athletes, who will be competing to earn a berth for the Tokyo Olympics at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. The events start at 6:30 PM IST. Stay tuned and stay glued to this space.

Stars like Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Tejinderpal Singh Toor, and Annu Rani will be in action in their respective disciplines to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.