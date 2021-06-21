Athletics
Athletics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in shotput
Tajinderpal Singh went past the Olympic qualifying mark, the Asian Record and the National Record - all twice in the span of minutes.
Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor has earned direct qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after breaching the Olympic qualifying standard, not once but twice, in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala.
It was certainly a day to remember for the 26-year-old from Punjab as he not only went past the Olympic qualifying standard but also the National Record and Asian Record twice in the span of minutes.
Tajinder threw a whopping 21.49m to surpass the Olympic qualification standard of 21.10m, and ensure a safe passage to the Tokyo Games. He then again went past the Olympic mark for the second time with an effort of 21.28m.
On his way to qualifying for the Olympics, Tajinderpal also broke his own national and Asian record twice. While the previous national record was 20.92m which he himself had set in the year 2019, the Asian record was held by Sultan Abdulmajeed Al-Hebshi of Saudi Arabia with a throw of 21.13m back in the year 2009.