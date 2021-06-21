Athletics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in shotput

Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor has earned direct qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after breaching the Olympic qualifying standard, not once but twice, in the ongoing Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala.

It was certainly a day to remember for the 26-year-old from Punjab as he not only went past the Olympic qualifying standard but also the National Record and Asian Record twice in the span of minutes.

RECORDS RAINING at #IGP 4 Patiala

Shot Putter @Tajinder_Singh3 crosses Olympic Qualification mark with a throw of 21.49m and breaks his own National Record. OQ- 21.10



He did it twice with another throw of 21.28m@KirenRijiju @kaypeem — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 21, 2021

Tajinder threw a whopping 21.49m to surpass the Olympic qualification standard of 21.10m, and ensure a safe passage to the Tokyo Games. He then again went past the Olympic mark for the second time with an effort of 21.28m.



On his way to qualifying for the Olympics, Tajinderpal also broke his own national and Asian record twice. While the previous national record was 20.92m which he himself had set in the year 2019, the Asian record was held by Sultan Abdulmajeed Al-Hebshi of Saudi Arabia with a throw of 21.13m back in the year 2009.





