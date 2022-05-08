Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 rescheduled; venue shifted again

The Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 which were moved from Madurai to Trivandrum a couple of days ago, have once again been shifted - this time to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Athletics Federation (AFI) of India said in a release. Both the events have also been rescheduled from their previously announced dates.

"The Government of Odisha along with AFI and Odisha Athletics Association will conduct the Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 at Bhubaneswar on 21st May 2022 and 24th May 2022 respectively," the release read.





Shifting goal posts. It seems even @LncpeT was not keen to host the Indian GPs allotted to them by the @afiindia two days ago. Sources said that the pavilion was not ready while others said that the SAI officials here wanted Union minister for inaugurating the newly laid track pic.twitter.com/6AQGrENDH0 — S S Manoj (@sweetsourmanoj) May 8, 2022

The Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 were first to be held at the MGR Madurai Race Course Stadium in Tamil Nadu, but was shifted to the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education, Trivandrum after some athletes "complained about the track" at the Madurai ground to AFI.

The IGP 3 which was to be held on 17th May has now been pushed to 21st May 2022, while the IGP 4 has been moved from 21st May to 24th May 2022. Both these events are expected to serve as selection trails for the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022.