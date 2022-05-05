Athletics
Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 shifted from Madurai to Trivandrum
The Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 which were supposed to held in Madurai later this month have now been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram, the AFI said.
While the AFI did not state the reason for the shift in venues, sources close to The Bridge have revealed that the decision was taken after some athletes complained to the top body about the track at the MGR Madurai Race Course stadium.
Both Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4, which will serve as the selection trials for the upcoming 2022 World Athletics Championships, will now be held at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education in Trivdandrum.
While the IGP 3 is slated to be held on 17th May, the IGP 4 will be held four days later on 21st May 2022.