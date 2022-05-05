Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 shifted from Madurai to Trivandrum

The Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 which were supposed to held in Madurai later this month have now been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a circular addressed to all state bodies.

While the AFI did not state the reason for the shift in venues, sources close to The Bridge have revealed that the decision was taken after some athletes complained to the top body about the track at the MGR Madurai Race Course stadium.

Both the Indian Grand Prix 3 on May 17 (Tuesday) and Indian GP 4 on May 21 (Saturday) will also be the selection trails for @WCHoregon22. The competition will be organized in accordance with the rules of World Athletics Competition & Technical Rules 2022 Edition @the_bridge_in — S S Manoj (@sweetsourmanoj) May 5, 2022

Both Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4, which will serve as the selection trials for the upcoming 2022 World Athletics Championships, will now be held at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education in Trivdandrum.

While the IGP 3 is slated to be held on 17th May, the IGP 4 will be held four days later on 21st May 2022.