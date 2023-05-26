List of Indian javelin throwers with attempts over 80m

Javelin throw in India has been on a rise ever since Neeraj Chopra bagged a historic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Over the past two years a lot of emerging young throwers from the country have crossed the much famed 80m mark with their throws.

The depth in Indian javelin currently is such that the country has the most active 80m javelin throwers in the world currently.

But, did you know that the first time an Indian ﻿achieved an 80m throw in javelin was back in 1998?

Here, we take a look at all the Indian javelin throwers, who have crossed the 80m mark at least once in their career.



Sr. No Name Mark Year 1 Neeraj Chopra 89.94m 2022 2 Shivpal Singh 86.23m 2019 3 Davinder Singh 84.57m 2017 4 D.P Manu 84.35m 2022 5 Rohit Yadav 83.40m 2023 6 Vipin Kasana 82.51m 2019 7 Rajendra Singh 82.23m 2015 8 Yash Vir Singh 82.13m 2022 9 Vikrant Malik 81.82m 2022 10 Kishore Jena 81.05m 2023 11 Anil Kumar Singh 80.72m 2008 12 Sahil Silwal 80.65m 2021 13 Ramandeep Singh 80.56m 1998 14 Sachin Yadav 80.27m 2023 15 Rajesh Kumar 80.14m 2012





Neeraj Chopra

India's first Olympic champion in athletics, Neeraj Chopra has been a consistent thrower above 80m over the past few years. The 25-year-old holds a best of 89.94m and is agonisingly close to becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to break the 90m barrier.

Shivpal Singh

Hailing from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal Singh is the second best Indian javelin thrower in history. He holds a best of 86.23m - a mark only bettered by Neeraj Chopra.

Davinder Singh Kang

Before Chopra and Shivpal emerged to the fore, India had Davinder Singh Kang as their big hope in javelin. An Asian Championships bronze medallist, Kang holds a personal best of 84.57m. He was also the first Indian to qualify for final of World Athletics Championships in javelin throw.

DP Manu

Coached by Kashinath Naik, the same person who honed Neeraj Chopra in his early days, DP Manu is touted to be the next big thing in Indian javelin. He holds a best of 84.35m.

Rohit Yadav

Alongside DP Manu, Rohit Yadav is looked upon as the one who would extend India's dominance in the javelin world. He finished 6th at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and holds a best of 83.40m achieved at the 2023 Federation Cup.

Vipin Kasana

An experienced campaigner from Uttar Pradesh, Vipin Kasana has a best throw of 82.51m. The 32-year-old also finished fifth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Rajendra Singh

A former national record holder, Rajendra Singh has a personal best of 82.23m achieved in 2015. He reportedly failed an out-of-competition dope test last year and has been banned from competing till 2025.

Yash Vir Singh

Yash Vir Singh broke into the 80m club last year. Coached by his father, Singh holds a best of 82.13m and is amongst the many youngsters Indian athletics fans have high hopes from.

Vikrant Malik

Hailing from Punjab, Vikrant Malik became the 10th Indian to break the 80m mark in javelin throw. Aged 26, he was the oldest Indian to throw over 80m when he achieved the mark late last year. He holds a best of 81.82m.

Kishore Kumar Jena

Hailing from Odisha, Kishore Kumar Jena broke the 80m barrier earlier this year with an effort of 81.05m.

Anil Kumar Singh

Anil Kumar Singh, hailing from Haryana, is a former national record holder. His best effort with the javelin stood at 80.72m.

Sahil Silwal

Amongst the upcoming crop of javelin throwers, Sahil Silwal holds a best of 80.65m achieved in 2022.

Ramandeep Singh

The first Indian ever to throw above 80m in javelin, Ramandeep Singh holds a best of 80.56m achieved in the year 1998. He was barely 21-year-old when he made his way into the history books of Indian athletics.

Sachin Yadav

Sachin Yadav is the latest Indian to have entered the 80m club. He achieved the feat at the recently concluded 2023 Federation Cup in Ranchi with a best effort of 80.27m.

Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar shot to fame in 2012, when he registered a throw of 82.14m as a 18-year-old. That remains his best effort in javelin throw field till date.







