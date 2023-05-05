Doha Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Eldhose Paul in action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Doha Diamond League LIVE: 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra starts his 2023 season today at the Doha Dimaond League in a javelin throw lineup consisting of the likes of reigning world champion Anderson Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch among others.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist triple jumper Eldhose Paul will also be in action, in what will be his first-ever Diamond League meet.



Timings of the event:

Triple Jump: 9 PM IST

Javelin Throw: 10:14 PM IST

