Athletics
Doha Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Eldhose Paul in action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra takes the field at Doha Diamond League 2023.
Doha Diamond League LIVE: 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra starts his 2023 season today at the Doha Dimaond League in a javelin throw lineup consisting of the likes of reigning world champion Anderson Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch among others.
Commonwealth Games gold medalist triple jumper Eldhose Paul will also be in action, in what will be his first-ever Diamond League meet.
Timings of the event:
Triple Jump: 9 PM IST
Javelin Throw: 10:14 PM IST
Live Updates
- 5 May 2023 5:12 PM GMT
85.47m throw from Neeraj.
Neeraj threw another 85+ throw with a distance of 85.47m and Jakub Vadlejch can only manage 86.64m meaning Neeraj will lead at the end of round if no one crosses his mark.
- 5 May 2023 5:10 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra maintains his lead after second round of throws.
Neeraj maintains his lead but Vadlejch is in touching distance with 88.63m throw.
- 5 May 2023 5:05 PM GMT
Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch moves to second.
A superb throw of 88.63m and Jakub is in touching distance of Neeraj Chopra now.
- 5 May 2023 4:59 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra throws 86.04m in the second throw.
Another above 85m throw from Neeraj as he throws 86.04m while Anderson Peters threw 83.68m.
- 5 May 2023 4:57 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra leads the field after first throw.
A superb start from the Olympic champion but he has World Champion Anderson Peters and Olympic runner up Jakub Valdjech chasing. Interesting throws coming up now.
- 5 May 2023 4:45 PM GMT
Here is the start list for Javelin Throw.
A highly competitive field with World Champion, Olympic Champion, Olympic silver medalist taking the field.the