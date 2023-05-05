Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67m

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra started his season with a win at Doha Diamond League registering a throw of 88.67m.

Competing in a highly competitive field consisting of World Champion Anderson Peters, Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber, Neeraj registered five legal throws with four of them being over 85m.

Starting his season with a superb throw, Neeraj threw 88.67m in his first throw to take the lead and register the world lead (the best mark achieved worldwide within a given season) while World Champion Anderson Peters threw 85.88m and Jakub Vadlejch threw 85.51m.

YET ANOTHER MILESTONE TICKED OFF FOR NEERAJ CHOPRA! 🇮🇳❤️🎊#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/Y2nUDoLwy7 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 5, 2023

Neeraj maintained his rhythm in the second throw with a distance of 86.04m while Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch moved in touching distance of Neeraj with a throw of 88.63m leaving Peters behind.



In the third round of throws while Anderson Peters threw another under-85 throw, Neeraj Chopra and Jakub Vadlejch continued their good form and threw 85.47m and 86.64m respectively.

In the fourth round, the top three registered a foul throw each keeping the leaderboard intact.

Jakub Vadlejch gave a scare to Neeraj Chopra with another 88m throw in the fifth round but he could only throw 88.47m and Neeraj kept his lead despite throwing 84.37m in the round.

In the final round, Neeraj registered another good throw of 86.52m while both Jakub and Peters failed to cross the 85m mark confirming the win for the World Championship silver medalist.

With Asian Games and World Championships in sight, the Doha Diamond League win means that Neeraj will move to the next tournaments in a good rhythm.