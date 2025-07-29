Avinash Sable undergoes ACL surgery

India's ace 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable underwent a ACL and meniscus surgery on his right knee.

Sable, who had suffered a fall during his race at the 2025 Diamond League meet in Monaco earlier this month, revealed the same in a social media post.

"During the Monaco Diamond League, I suffered an ACL and meniscus injury to my right knee," wrote Sable. "I've completed my surgery under the expert care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team at Kokilaben Hospital, to whom I'm grateful beyond words.

"It’s a tough setback, but I’m determined to do the hard work and come back stronger," he added.









Sable was just over a minute into his race in Monaco when he stumbled and fell during a water jump after the athlete in front of him lost his balance and fell down. The Indian was then seen limping off the track.

While Sable's former coach Amrish Kumar had termed the injury not serious and said, "he'll take rest and should be all right in one or two weeks in maximum," the current situation appears to be bleak.

Recovering from an ACL injury usually takes anywhere between six months to a year, depending on the extent of the injury.

This unfortunate injury could mean end of 2025 World Athletics Championships dreams for Sable.

Sable is not the first Indian track athlete to undergo an ACL surgery this year. Just earlier this month, women's 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji had underwent the same after suffering an injury during a training session.



